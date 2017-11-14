shift7 CEO: The AI Apocalypse ‘Could Happen’

By Ross Kohan
November 14, 2017

Megan Smith explains why she agrees with Stephen Hawking.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE