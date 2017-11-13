Iran-Iraq Earthquake Kills More Than 300

By Erika Santoro
9:02 AM EST

The 7.3 magnitude quake was centered 19 miles outside the Iraqi city of Halabja.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE