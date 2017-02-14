Communications and patience. Those are the two big leadership lessons Dan Houston says he has embraced since he became CEO of Principal financial nearly two years ago.

Speaking with Fortune’s Susie Gharib, Houston confesses he is an “impatient person.” All the more reason he says he needed to hone his leadership skills as CEO of this global financial services company. It’s ranked number 236 on the Fortune 500 with revenues of more than $12 billion.

“If it’s something that’s important to me, because it’s important to our customers and our shareholders, then I have to continue to be patient and to communicate it and communicate it and communicate it,” he says.

Houston took his first job at Principal in 1984 right after graduating from Iowa State University. He rose the ranks to the CEO spot in 2015. He now talks about the importance of grooming the next generation of leaders at Principal and what it takes to create a culture of innovation at the company. The secret, he says, “is having an open mind.”