The CEO of the giant food company, Sean Connolly is changing up the recipes and ingredients in the ConAgra pantry. The company—made up of iconic brands like Chef Boyardee, Slim Jim and Reddi-wip—is going healthy.

He tells Fortune(’s Susie Gharib) that he’s stirring up the pot so the company’s food is “more natural, more organic, no growth hormones, global flavors, bold flavors.” So far, he says, consumers like what they’re eating and the company’s 800 line is “ringing off the hook with positive feedback.”

Since Connolly took over as CEO two years ago, he has been transforming the 100-year old company to make it “contemporary and relevant”. Besides the recipe changes, he has spun off underperforming businesses, streamlined operations and moved the headquarters from Omaha to Chicago.

Even though ConAgra is a Big Food company with $15 billion in annual revenues and has ranked among the top 200 on the Fortune 500, Connolly finds innovative ideas from small entrepreneurs. “These are people who are externally focused and all their attention is on the consumer,” he explains. “They’re coming up with novel ideas. We need to do more of that as Big Food companies.”