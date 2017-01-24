What does it take to be a great leader? For the CEO of Unum Group, it is something so obvious, but often ignored by many leaders: Personal relationships.

Rick McKenney heads up one of America’s biggest insurance companies, with more than $10 billion in revenues and nearly 10,000 employees. Speaking with Fortune’s Susie Gharib about the qualities of top leaders he most admires, he emphasizes the importance of “individual connections,” “one-on-one interactions,” and “attaching to people on an individual basis” no matter how big a company’s workforce.

It is something McKenney learned early on from his father, to treat “everybody as an individual and with respect.” He confesses he didn’t realize how important that advice was until he took on management jobs as an adult and as he rose up the ranks at Unum, becoming CEO two years ago.

“As I became CEO, those one on one connections make all the difference”

McKenney now says. “As busy as our days can get, you’ve got to make the time to make those one-on-one connections with individuals, treat them with respect, and ultimately, you’ll be a better leader for it.”