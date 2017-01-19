“I’m counting on a pro-business environment.” That’s what the CEO of ConAgra Brands ”CAG” is expecting from Donald Trump as president.

But Sean Connolly tells Fortune’s Susie Gharib that he’s also eager to see real results from the new administration. “I think you see this across a lot of the CEO community, where there is a lot of hope and optimism,” he says, adding, “but also a desire to see some real tangible clarity on how are we going to finalize some of these policies and exactly what are we going to do?”

One policy change Connolly would like to see from Washington is tax reform. He says it would be “beneficial to us.” As CEO of ConAgra, Connolly presides over the giant food company famous for more than 50 brands, including Chef Boyardee, Reddi-wip, and Slim Jim snacks. It is ranked number 176 on the Fortune 500 list of America’s largest industrial companies.

Connolly says he is “optimistic” about the outlook for the U.S. economy in 2017 and believes under Trump’s leadership, “we will move in the right direction.” He also urges Trump to endorse policies that will encourage innovation. “That will drive better growth for corporations, [and] better growth will drive more jobs,” he says. “It will be great for the economy.”