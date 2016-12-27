There’s a lot of enthusiasm about new record highs and milestones on Wall Street with the Dow Jones Industrial Average close to crossing the 20,000 mark. Whether you call it the Donald Trump rally or the Santa Claus rally, the Dow is up nearly 15% in 2016 and 9% of that gain came since Trump was elected President.

But before you get too excited about all those dazzling numbers, Deanna Mulligan has some sober advice. She is the CEO of Guardian Life Insurance and oversees billions in investment portfolios for the company’s clients.

She tells Fortune’s Susie Gharib, “We always advise our clients to be on the conservative side, to dollar cost average at times and not to make too many bold moves at any period in time.”

As for rising interest rates, Guardian’s playbook is also on the safe side. “We try to be market neutral,” Mulligan says. “We try not to take big bets on interest rates, because that’s not why we’re here.”

That conservative philosophy may be why the giant insurer has been providing life insurance policies for 156 years. Not very sexy, but maybe safe, especially for people worried about outliving their retirement savings.