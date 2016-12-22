“We’re happy to help.” So says Deanna Mulligan, one of corporate America’s most powerful female CEOs, about extending a helping hand to President-elect Donald Trump.

She runs Guardian Life Insurance of America, and is part of the elite group of 21 women who run Fortune 500 companies. Guardian, with more than $12 billion in annual revenue, is ranked number 226 on the Fortune 500. Mulligan is also no stranger to the White House. She was tapped by President Obama two years ago to serve on an advisory council.

Speaking with Fortune’s Susie Gharib, Mulligan says, “We’re optimistic that with a new president and a new cabinet, there will be some new focus on how we can get the economy growing again.”

Does she think Trump’s policies could mean more growth for American businesses and jobs for people out of work? Mulligan says it is too “early to tell,” but she is encouraged by the optimistic message coming from Wall Street and the stock market.

“There does seem to be a sense of optimism in the economy, which I think is a good thing,“ she says. “People do talk about animal spirits moving the market and I think animal spirits are moving in a positive direction. So we’re very hopeful.”