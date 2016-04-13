These Are the Movies IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond Is Really Excited for

Get ready for a spectacular movie season. So says Richard Gelfond, who heads up IMAX and predicts 2016 is going to be an ultra-big year. Gelfond tells Fortune’s Susie Gharib that IMAX pulled in $220 million from Stars Wars: The Force Awakens, and he expects the new batch of movies to keep up the momentum. He predicts upcoming movies like Star Trek Beyond, Captain America: Civil War, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be “quite big.”

IMAX is the company behind the ultra-big screen format where many people love to see the loudest and most explosive movies. There are now more than 1,000 IMAX theatres in 65 countries, and the company’s box office receipts were up 60% last year. Gelfond expects 2016 will be “up significantly.”

And while economists worry about a slowdown in the U.S. economy, that doesn’t trouble Gelfond. He says going to an IMAX movie is an “affordable luxury” and people are willing to pay a few extra dollars “to feel that sense of escapism and feel like you’re the closest thing to another world.”