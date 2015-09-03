2015 Labor Day: By the Numbers

By Sara Haralson
September 3, 2015

With the U.S. fight for a higher minimum wage in full swing, here's Labor Day, by the numbers.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE