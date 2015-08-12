3 questions with Megyn Kelly

It’s fair to say that Megyn Kelly has made a lot of headlines lately.

Between her widely praised performance in last week’s Republican presidential debates, the volley of personal attacks lobbed at her by GOP candidate Donald Trump, and the coverage of her response on Monday’s edition of her Fox News show, The Kelly File, the anchor has become one of the most talked-about women in America.

But for many, Kelly and her impressive career—she was a corporate lawyer before getting into the news game—was a subject of fascination long before the latest uproar. When the Fox News star attended our Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Niguel, California last year, she sat down to give Fortune a little insight into her day-to-day. In this video, Kelly talks about where she gets her news (yes, she watches Fox News—but that’s not all), why she still uses a Blackberry, and what it really takes to make a dramatic change in your life.

