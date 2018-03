Sakie Fukushima, President of G&S Global Advisors, Ying Yeh, Director of InterContinental Hotels Group and Samsonite International, and Susan C. Schwab, Former U.S. Trade Representative and Director of Boeing, Caterpillar, and FedEx discuss how they choose which boards to join. The three executives sat down with Pattie Sellers at Fortune's Most Powerful Women International conference in Hong Kong.