33
Tammy Camp
CEO and founder, Stronghold, 39
Courtesy of Stronghold
Camp got into the crypto scene in 2011 while attending a graduate program at Singularity University, a Silicon Valley think tank. She later headed growth for Stellar, a blockchain project that boasts a top 10 cryptocurrency by market value, known as Lumens. After serving as a partner for the startup accelerator 500 Startups, she founded a startup of her own called Stronghold. Her fintech firm is now working with IBM to create stablecoins, crypto tokens whose price doesn’t fluctuate.
