Song Chi-Hyung
Chairman of the Board, Dunamu, 38
Courtesy of UpBit
Chi-Hyung grew his cryptocurrency exchange UpBit into South Korea’s largest just three months after its launch in Oct. 2017. The platform, held by Song’s Dunamu, handled about $4.7 billion in daily transactions in one of the world’s most important markets for crypto at the end of last year. The exchange also has tens of millions of dollars in backing from South Korea’s most popular chatting app, Kakao. Now Song is eyeing global expansion in his position as chairman of the board at Dunamu.
