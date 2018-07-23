39
Roham Gharegozlou
CEO and founder, Axiom Zen, 32
Courtesy of AxiomZen
Gharegozlou founded Axiom Zen, a venture studio named by Canadian Business magazine as one of Canada’s most innovative companies. But he’s best known for giving the world CryptoKitties, digital cats that can be traded on a public blockchain. This silly game represents perhaps the first popular example of a “dApp,” also known as decentralized application, on the Ethereum network. In March, Axiom Zen raised $12 million in funding from storied venture capital firms, such as Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures.
