Primavera de Filippi
Researcher and author of “Blockchain and the Law”, Harvard Law School, Under 40 (age withheld at request)
Courtesy of Primavera de Filippi
De Filippi’s ground-breaking book, Blockchain and the Law, brings a profound new legal and philosophical depth to the world of blockchain. She and co-author Aaron Wright, a Cardozo Law School professor, are the first to offer a guide to the law of smart contracts and autonomous computer programs. Blockchain disputes have yet to arrive in the courts, but when they do judges will look to de Filippi as a leading authority.
