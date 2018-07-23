23
Olaf Carlson-Wee
Founder, Polychain Captial, 28
David Paul Morris — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Carlson-Wee is a true crypto OG. He wrote his college thesis on Bitcoin, and then put most of his life savings into cryptocurrency. After leaving Coinbase, where he was employee number three, Carlson-Wee founded Polychain Capital, where he now serves as chief investment officer. The crypto fund counts famous Silicon Valley investment funds as its clients, and it recently crossed $1 billion in assets under management.
