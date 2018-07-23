29
Nejc Kodrič
CEO and cofounder, Bitstamp, 29
Courtesy of Bitstamp
After starting the company in his garage with just 1,000 euros in 2011, Slovenian-born Kodrič has built Bitstamp into one of the world’s top five cryptocurrency exchanges by trade volume. Boosted by a $10 million investment from hedge fund Pantera Capital, Luxembourg-based Bitstamp has also expanded to trade other digital assets such as Ethereum and XRP. In 2016, the exchange became the first licensed crypto exchange in Europe.
40 Under 40
