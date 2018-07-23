32
Nader al-Naji
CEO and cofounder, Basis, 26
Ying Wang
After mining Bitcoin in his Princeton dorm room, the computer science whiz racked up stints at quant hedge fund D.E. Shaw and Google. Then he started crypto project Basis (originally known as Basecoin) with an ambitious mission: to build “an algorithmic central bank.” In April, the startup received $133 million from investors including Bain Capital and Andreessen Horowitz to develop its so-called stablecoin, a cryptocurrency whose supply will be mathematically controlled in order to keep its price pegged to the U.S. dollar.
|
40 Under 40
|Rank
|32