Meltem Demirors
Founder; Chief strategy officer, Athena Captial; CoinShares, 31
Demirors was previously the number two at Digital Currency Group, one of the world’s top crypto investment companies. While there, she helped push now-household names, like Coinbase and Ripple, into the limelight. In her new role as chief strategy officer at CoinShares, a cryptoasset manager, and founder of her personal crypto fund Athena Capital, she is continuing to open the crypto world to institutional investors. On the side, Demirors has lectured about blockchains for the University of Oxford.
