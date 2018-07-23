20
Justin Schmidt
Head of digital asset markets, Goldman Sachs, 38
Courtesy of Goldman Sachs
Goldman’s pick this spring to help launch its first official Bitcoin trading operation was a dark horse. Now all of Wall Street is watching what the little-known Schmidt, a former hedge fund quant trader, will do. While the bank is currently only offering clients access to Bitcoin futures and other derivatives tied to cryptocurrency prices—not Bitcoins themselves—Schmidt will play a major role in Goldman’s exploration of whether (or not) to expand into trading digital assets directly.
|
40 Under 40
|Rank
|20