Juan Benet
Founder, Protocol Labs, FileCoin, 30
Courtesy of Protocol Labs
Benet has created a new way to store and share files online: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). His goal is to improve upon—and replace—HTTP, a content-serving protocol that has come to dominate the Web. Benet, a computer scientist who graduated from Stanford and startup accelerator YCombinator, also created FileCoin, a crypto token designed to incentivize people to store files in a peer-to-peer system. The project raised $257 million in one of last year’s biggest “initial coin offerings,” or ICOs.
