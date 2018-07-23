15
Emilie Choi
VP of Business Development, Coinbase, 39
Courtesy of CoinBase
The M&A veteran oversaw more than 40 acquisitions during her tenure at LinkedIn, and now Choi is helping guide Coinbase’s expansion plans. The company’s chief operating officer, Asiff Hirji, says she will be presiding over everything from “acqui-hires” to “middle and large-scale acquisitions.” Choi has wasted no time in her new gig: Coinbase has already bought several startups this year, including Paradex, a decentralized exchange provider, and Keystone Capital, a financial firm that comes with a broker dealer license.
