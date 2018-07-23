Dan Larimer
Larimer voiced concerns about Bitcoin’s transaction speed to Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s mysterious, pseudonymous creator, as early as 2010. When Nakamoto didn’t bite, the programmer decided to build his own projects addressing the issue. A serial blockchain creator within the cryptosphere, he has helped co-found three separate prominent enterprises, including decentralized exchange Bitshares; blockchain social media firm Steem; and EOS, a platform for decentralized apps, developed by the startup Block.one. In June, EOS raised $4 billion in what is considered the largest initial coin offering ever, while Block.one has won the backing of investors including venture capitalist Peter Thiel.
