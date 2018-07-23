18
Christine Moy
Executive director, Blockchain program lead, JPMorgan Chase, Under 40 (age withheld at request)
Joe Vericker
Following the departure of Amber Baldet (see No. 11), JPMorgan Chase tapped Christine Moy to lead the bank’s blockchain program. The Wall Street giant, which created Quorum, an open-sourced the Ethereum-based blockchain, is now mulling the fate of that distributed ledger technology. JPMorgan Chase has been rumored to be considering a spin-off of Quorum—but for now, Moy is steering the tech’s development, including running pilots, such as the execution of a $150 million fixed income security, a Yankee certificate of deposit, on that ledger.
