Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss
Cofounders, Winklevoss Capital, 36, 36
Taylor Hill—Getty Images
The Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, turned the proceeds from a legal settlement over the origins of Facebook into a billion-dollar Bitcoin investment. Since becoming incredibly wealthy on their early virtual money bets, the Winkelvoss twins have emerged as elder statesmen for cryptocurrency. Winkelvoss Capital has become one of the most influential crypto funds, and the brothers have worked tirelessly to persuade regulators to permit the first bitcoin ETF (a task still unfulfilled for now).
