Brandon Chez
Founder, CoinMarketCap, 32
Brandon Chez prefers to keep a low profile—despite a contentious doxing by the Wall Street Journal at the beginning of the year. In 2013, he spun up the now heavily trafficked website CoinMarketCap.com, which tracks the prices for more than a thousand cryptocurrencies. The site has become the de facto homepage—indeed, the heartbeat—for the virtual money industry. A measure of Chez’s influence: When he delisted South Korean exchanges without warning on Jan. 7th, the move wiped out $100 billion of total cryptoasset market value.
