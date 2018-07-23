Arianna Simpson
In July, Simpson revealed that her new cryptocurrency hedge fund, Autonomous Partners, had raised dollars in the “lower eight digits” from investors including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Union Square Ventures, Craft Ventures, and Cohen Private Ventures, a fund launched by billionaire Steve Cohen’s family office. Simpson got her start in the crypto space in 2014, after she took a trip to Zimbabwe and witnessed the devastating effects of hyperinflation. That experience led her to research cryptocurrency once she returned stateside and, eventually, to land a job as one of the earliest employees of the multi-signature cryptocurrency wallet-maker, BitGo.
|
40 Under 40
|Rank
|35