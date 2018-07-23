11
Amber Baldet
CEO and cofounder, Clovyr, 35
Bryan Derballa for Fortune
Formerly the blockchain program lead at JPMorgan Chase, Baldet left America’s biggest bank this year to found a blockchain startup, Clovyr. While on Wall Street, she brought the hoodies (hacker-coders) and the suits (bankers) together, and she led the team that built Quorum, an Ethereum-adapted blockchain built for business. Earlier this month, Baldet, who is an alum of the flagship Fortune 40 Under 40 list, was appointed to the board of the Zcash Foundation, a non-profit group that governs the privacy-centric cryptocurrency Zcash.
|
40 Under 40
|Rank
|11