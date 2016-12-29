See How Hackers Are Getting Bolder

Track the rising number of global attacks with this interactive graphic.

No network is safe from hackers these days. (Just ask the Democratic National Committee.) The number and size of DDoS—or distributed denial of service—attacks have been growing. Through November, there were an average of 414,985 DDoS incidents per month globally in 2016, according to network security company Arbor Networks, up from 283,303 monthly in 2014, a 46% increase. And new malware that has the ability to hijack Internet-connected devices like baby monitors, DVRs, and remote cameras—of which there are already billions globally—only increases the threat to the networks of companies large and small.

