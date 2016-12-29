See How Hackers Are Getting Bolder

By Nicolas Rapp and Brian O'Keefe

See How Hackers Are Getting Bolder

Track the rising number of global attacks with this interactive graphic.

No network is safe from hackers these days. (Just ask the Democratic National Committee.) The number and size of DDoS—or distributed denial of service—attacks have been growing. Through November, there were an average of 414,985 DDoS incidents per month globally in 2016, according to network security company Arbor Networks, up from 283,303 monthly in 2014, a 46% increase. And new malware that has the ability to hijack Internet-connected devices like baby monitors, DVRs, and remote cameras—of which there are already billions globally—only increases the threat to the networks of companies large and small.

For more, read Exclusive: Inside America’s Newest Digital Crime Lab.

A version of this article appears in the January 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline “Hackers Are Getting Bolder.”

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com