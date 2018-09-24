28
Vicki Hollub
President and CEO, Occidental Petroleum, 58
Courtesy of Occidental Petroleum
Under Hollub’s leadership, Occidental outperformed the market in 2017 despite depressed oil prices globally, with shares up more than 25% year over year. Since becoming CEO in 2016, she’s focused on cost cutting, and her strategy seems to be working: After losing $574 million in her first year at the helm, the energy explorer turned a $1.3 billion profit last year. Hollub also pushed for an expansion of Occidental’s operations in the Southwest’s Permian Basin, growing revenue 29% to $13.3 billion last year.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|32
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|13274.0
|Profits ($M)
|1311.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|60,321.2