13
Tricia Griffith
President and CEO, Progressive, 53
Courtesy of Progressive
Griffith, who first joined Progressive as a claims rep, enters her 30th year at the company in fine fashion. Profits are up 54% over 2016—and investors have taken notice: The stock has surged by more than 48% over the past 12 months. The company is gaining market share; it recently surpassed Allstate to become the third-largest U.S. car insurer and grew net premiums written by 16% in 2017. Also boosting the bottom line: her strategy of selling bundles of auto plus home insurance, which were up 30% last year.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|15
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|26839.0
|Profits ($M)
|1592.2
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|40,630.4