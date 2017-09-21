Susan Wojcicki
YouTube came under attack this spring, when advertisers revolted after discovering their ads next to offensive content from one of the platform’s homegrown stars. Wojcicki navigated the scandal deftly, winning back many disgruntled customers. Despite increased competition as rivals like Apple and Snap pour money into video streaming, YouTube remains king of online video ads. Analysts estimate it’s on track to drive $10 billion to $15 billion in revenue this year, making the unit a key growth driver for Google parent Alphabet.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|16
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|90272
|Profits ($M)
|19478
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|646173.8
VIDEO
Susan Wojcicki: When It's Not Okay to Ask About My Children
The YouTube CEO discusses gender bias at tech conferences.