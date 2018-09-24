10
Susan Wojcicki
CEO, YouTube, Google, Alphabet, 50
YouTube continues to boom under Wojcicki, who reports directly to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The online video service now counts 1.9 billion monthly users—a growing number from the coveted young-adult market—who watch over 180 million hours of content daily. And while You-Tube has been plagued by fake news and other controversies on its platform, it has (so far) managed to weather the storm better than rivals like Facebook. Analysts estimate that YouTube could make up to $20 billion this year.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|14
|Newcomer?
|-
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|110855.0
|Profits ($M)
|12662.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|809,871.7