Shira Goodman

It says a lot about its faith in Goodman that Sycamore Partners, Staples’ new private equity owner, decided to keep her in place after the recent close of its $6.9 billion deal for the chain. The 25-year Staples veteran took the helm in 2016 soon after regulators scuttled its attempt to buy Office Depot. She’s been trying to make the company less reliant on its dwindling retail business, focusing instead on corporate clients and closing dozens of stores—efforts that will likely be easier outside of Wall Street’s klieg lights.