Facebook’s blockbuster 2016 ad revenue growth (57%, to $26.9 billion) propelled the company—and its stock price—to new heights under Sandberg. While Facebook and its Internet peers grappled with how to handle fake news and online hate groups, the fiery political environment pushed Sandberg to speak up more frequently about issues important to her, including women’s health and immigration reform. Her book about grief and the loss of her husband, Option B, topped the bestseller list this spring.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|6
|Newcomer?
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|27638
|Profits ($M)
|10217
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|496501.4
VIDEO
Sheryl Sandberg: ‘You Have the Ability to Get Through Anything’
Sheryl Sandberg chokes up during her 2017 commencement speech at Virginia Tech.