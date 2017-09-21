Shari Ballard

Once an assistant Best Buy store manager, Ballard is now one of the retailer’s highest-ranking executives. Having overseen its U.S. brick-and-mortar sales for several years, in March she added oversight of e‑commerce, putting her in charge of some 90% of the company’s $39.4 billion in revenue. The promotions are a sign of Ballard’s hand in Best Buy’s turnaround. Its 37% bump in profits last fiscal year took Wall Street by surprise, and the stock’s 60% surge over the past 12 months has made it a top performer.

For more on Ballard, read our 2015 piece “Meet the Women Who Saved Best Buy.”