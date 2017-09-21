Sandra Peterson
Peterson has expanded her reach at the world’s largest health care company, adding medical devices to a portfolio that includes brands ranging from Band-Aid to Tylenol. She now oversees some $40 billion in revenue—more than half of J&J’s total. She’s been on an acquisition tear, shepherding six deals in the consumer business in the past 18 months and 23 in medical devices during the first half of 2017. The moves are meant to help transform J&J, whose stock has underperformed the S&P over the past 12 months.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|27
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|71890
|Profits ($M)
|16540
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|360139.1
