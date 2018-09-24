7
Safra Catz
Co-CEO, Oracle, 56
David Paul Morris — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Catz has turned cloud into a critical part of the Oracle machine, with the business now making up a growing chunk of the company’s nearly $40 billion in revenue. But despite big deals with the likes of AT&T, Oracle was late to the cloud game and is still struggling to play catch-up with rivals Microsoft, Amazon, and Google—and the share price has suffered as a result. Meanwhile, Catz, who first entered Oracle’s C-suite in 2005 as CFO, has upped her public profile, joining the board of Disney in February.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|8
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|39831.0
|Profits ($M)
|3825.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|195,196.0