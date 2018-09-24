Most Powerful Women

This is the 21st year we've published Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list—and we have a new No. 1 for the first time since 2015. Our 2018 ranking is comprised of seven newcomers, two returnees, and CEOs controlling just under $1 trillion in market cap. Here are the names behind the numbers. Click here to read the International Edition of our Most Powerful Women list.  
RANK NAME TITLE AFFILIATION AGE
1 Marillyn Hewson Chairman, President, and CEO Lockheed Martin 64
2 Mary Barra Chairman and CEO General Motors 56
3 Abigail Johnson Chairman and CEO Fidelity Investments 56
4 Ginni Rometty Chairman, President, and CEO IBM 61
5 Gail Boudreaux President and CEO Anthem 58
6 Sheryl Sandberg COO Facebook 49
7 Safra Catz Co-CEO Oracle 56
8 Phebe Novakovic Chairman and CEO General Dynamics 60
9 Ruth Porat SVP and CFO Google, Alphabet 60
10 Susan Wojcicki CEO, YouTube Google, Alphabet 50
11 Lynn Good Chairman, President, and CEO Duke Energy 59
12 Angela Ahrendts SVP of Retail and Online Stores Apple 58
13 Tricia Griffith President and CEO Progressive 53
14 Judith McKenna President and CEO Walmart International 52
15 Karen Lynch President Aetna 55
16 Ann-Marie Campbell EVP, U.S. Stores Home Depot 53
17 Pam Nicholson President and CEO Enterprise Holdings 58
18 Cathy Engelbert CEO Deloitte 53
19 Marianne Lake CFO JPMorgan Chase 49
20 Amy Hood EVP and CFO Microsoft 46
21 Michelle Gass CEO Kohl's 50
22 Kathy Warden President and COO Northrop Grumman 47
23 Leanne Caret President and CEO, Defense, Space & Security, and EVP Boeing 51
24 Geisha Williams President and CEO PG&E 57
25 Margaret Keane President and CEO Synchrony 59
26 Mary Callahan Erdoes CEO, JPM Asset and Wealth Management JPMorgan Chase 51
27 Barbara Rentler CEO Ross Stores 61
28 Vicki Hollub President and CEO Occidental Petroleum 58
29 Heather Bresch CEO Mylan 49
30 Beth Ford President and CEO Land O’Lakes 54
31 Lisa Davis CEO Siemens Energy Siemens AG 54
32 Julie Sweet CEO North America Accenture 50
33 Roz Brewer COO and Group President Starbucks 56
34 Kathleen Murphy President, Personal Investing Fidelity Investments 55
35 Mary Mack Senior EVP of Consumer Banking Wells Fargo 55
36 Anna Manning President and CEO Reinsurance Group of America 60
37 Jennifer Taubert EVP, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Johnson & Johnson 55
38 Lynne Doughtie Chairman and CEO KPMG U.S. 55
39 Bridget van Kralingen SVP Blockchain, Industry Platforms, Accounts, and Partnerships IBM 55
40 Kelly Grier U.S. Chairman and Americas Managing Partner EY 49
41 Crystal Hanlon President, Northern Division Home Depot 53
42 Michele Buck President and CEO Hershey 57
43 Jennifer Morgan President, Americas and Asia Pacific Japan SAP 47
44 Carolyn Tastad Group President, North America Procter & Gamble 57
45 Mary Dillon CEO Ulta Beauty 57
46 Helena Foulkes CEO Hudson’s Bay Company 54
47 Deanna Mulligan President and CEO Guardian Life Insurance 55
48 Bonnie Hammer Chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studio Comcast 68
49 Anne Finucane Vice Chairman; Chairman, BofA Merrill Lynch Intl. Bank of America 66
50 Kathryn Marinello President and CEO Hertz Global Holdings 62
51 Oprah Winfrey Chairman and CEO OWN 64
7

Safra Catz

Co-CEO, Oracle, 56
David Paul Morris — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Catz has turned cloud into a critical part of the Oracle machine, with the business now making up a growing chunk of the company’s nearly $40 billion in revenue. But despite big deals with the likes of AT&T, Oracle was late to the cloud game and is still struggling to play catch-up with rivals Microsoft, Amazon, and Google—and the share price has suffered as a result. Meanwhile, Catz, who first entered Oracle’s C-suite in 2005 as CFO, has upped her public profile, joining the board of Disney in February.

Personal Information
Previous Rank 8
Newcomer? -

Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
Revenues ($M) 39831.0
Profits ($M) 3825.0
Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M) 195,196.0

