9
Ruth Porat
SVP and CFO, Google, Alphabet, 60
Weinberg-Clark Photography
Alphabet’s stock has jumped 25% over the past year as Wall Street continues to admire Porat’s streamlining of the company’s enormous business. The CFO has told analysts that Alphabet’s investment in data center infrastructure and machine-learning tech will continue to fuel its surging online ad business, music to the ears of profit-focused investors. Porat has also emphasized the importance of Google’s growing cloud-computing business, which posted $1 billion in quarterly sales for the first time this year.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|10
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|110855.0
|Profits ($M)
|12662.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|809,871.7