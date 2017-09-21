Reese Witherspoon

Most Powerful Women

This is the 20th year we’ve published Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list. Our 2017 ranking is comprised of 26 CEOs controlling $1.1 trillion in market cap, seven newcomers, one returnee, and nine women in the tech industry. Here are the names behind the numbers.

RANK NAME TITLE AFFILIATION AGE
1 Mary Barra Chairman and CEO General Motors 55
2 Indra Nooyi Chairman and CEO PepsiCo 61
3 Marillyn Hewson Chairman, President, and CEO Lockheed Martin 63
4 Abigail Johnson Chairman and CEO Fidelity Investments 55
5 Sheryl Sandberg COO Facebook 48
6 Ginni Rometty Chairman, President and CEO IBM 60
7 Meg Whitman CEO Hewlett Packard Enterprise 61
8 Safra Catz Co-CEO Oracle 55
9 Phebe Novakovic Chairman and CEO General Dynamics 59
10 Ruth Porat SVP and CFO Google, Alphabet 59
11 Lynn Good Chairman, President, and CEO Duke Energy 58
12 Helena Foulkes President, CVS/pharmacy, EVP, CVS Health CVS Health 53
13 Angela Ahrendts SVP, Retail Apple 57
14 Susan Wojcicki CEO, YouTube Google, Alphabet 49
15 Tricia Griffith President and CEO Progressive 52
16 Cathy Engelbert CEO Deloitte 52
17 Pam Nicholson President and CEO Enterprise Holdings 57
18 Ann Marie Campbell EVP, U.S. Stores Home Depot 52
19 Geisha Williams CEO and President PG&E Corporation 56
20 Debra Reed Chairman, President, and CEO Sempra Energy 61
21 Karen Lynch President Aetna 54
22 Sandra Peterson Group Worldwide Chair Johnson & Johnson 58
23 Heather Bresch CEO Mylan 48
24 Marianne Lake CFO JPMorgan Chase 48
25 Margaret Keane President and CEO Synchrony Financial 58
26 Amy Hood EVP and CFO Microsoft 45
27 Mary Callahan Erdoes CEO, JPM Asset Management JPMorgan Chase 50
28 Judith McKenna EVP and COO Walmart U.S., Walmart 51
29 Barbara Rentler CEO Ross Stores 60
30 Leanne Caret President and CEO of Defense, Space & Security Boeing 50
31 Denise Morrison President and CEO Campbell Soup 63
32 Vicki Hollub President and CEO Occidental Petroleum 57
33 Shari Ballard Senior EVP and President of Multichannel Retail Best Buy 51
34 Debra Crew President and CEO Reynolds American, British American Tobacco 46
35 Kathleen Murphy President, Personal Investing Fidelity Investments 54
36 Lynne Doughtie Chairman nad CEO KPMG U.S. 54
37 Mary Mack SeniorEVP and Head of Community Banking Wells Fargo 54
38 Julie Sweet Group CEO, North America Accenture 49
39 Carolyn Tastad Group President, North America Procter & Gamble 56
40 Bridget Van Kralingen SVP, Industry Platforms IBM 54
41 Crystal Hanlon President, Northern Division Home Depot 52
42 Shira Goodman CEO Staples 56
43 Jennifer Taubert Company Group Chairman Johnson & Johnson 54
44 Anna Manning President and CEO Reinsurance Group of America 59
45 Michele Buck President and CEO Hershey 56
46 Deanna Mulligan President and CEO Guardian Life Insurance 54
47 Bonnie Hammer Chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group Comcast 67
48 Mary Dillon CEO Ulta Beauty 56
49 Margo Georgiadis CEO Mattel 53
50 Anne Finucane Vice Chairman Bank of America 65
51 Reese Witherspoon Founder, Actress, and Producer - 41
Photograph by Art Streiber

Witherspoon is on a tear, y’all. First the actress launched her production company, Pacific Standard, which went on to pump out hits like Gone Girl, Wild, and Big Little Lies. Next up: Draper James, her ­Southern-oriented lifestyle brand, which debuted in 2015 and has garnered backing from VC heavy hitters such as Forerunner Ventures founder Kirsten Green, who also sits on the company’s board. The retail startup now has stand-alone stores in Nashville; Dallas; and Lexington, Ky.; and just struck a deal to sell its wares in select Nordstroms. Now she’s partnering with Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and the Chernin Group, on Hello Sunshine, a content company that includes Pacific Standard and creates everything from digital and social shorts to TV shows to films. The company, which extended its development deal with ABC Studios earlier this year, has a host of projects in the works. 

Personal Information
Previous Rank -
Newcomer? New

Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
Revenues ($M) -
Profits ($M) -
Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M) -

