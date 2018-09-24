8
Phebe Novakovic
Chairman and CEO, General Dynamics, 60
Michael Reynolds — EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Novakovic won a steady stream of contracts this year, including a $5 billion agreement to build the latest class of nuclear-armed submarines. But with the Pentagon poised to boost broader defense spending, General Dynamics is also looking beyond hardware for growth. The company did its biggest M&A deal ever in 2018, acquiring IT services firm CSRA for $9.6 billion—which, combined with GD’s existing business, makes the company the nation’s second-largest IT contractor.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|9
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|30973.0
|Profits ($M)
|2912.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|60,622.1