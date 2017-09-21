17
Pam Nicholson
President and CEO, Enterprise Holdings, 57
During Nicholson’s tenure, the world’s largest car rental company has grown its revenue to more than $22 billion across its three major brands—Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car. For a sense of scale, the company employs 100,000 people, and has locations in 90 countries (next up, Vietnam). Enterprise is one of the largest recruiters of university graduates in the U.S. and is still staffing up: The company has plans to expand its van-pooling service and truck rental business.