Oprah Winfrey
Chairman and CEO, OWN, 64
Welcome back, Oprah. The media mogul was a fixture of the MPW list for years, coming in at No. 6 in 2010 and No. 50 in 2012, before dropping off in 2013 when her cable network, OWN, wasn’t big enough to hold her slot. Now Winfrey’s back, in the 51st spot. After her 2015 investment in Weight Watchers and de facto spokeswoman status, she all but single-handedly revived the company—its stock shot up to a high of $103 in June from $6.79 when the star got on board. The investment helped her make an appearance on the world’s 500 richest people list (the only black female entrepreneur in the bunch). Winfrey also invested this year in True Food Kitchen, a healthy-restaurant chain. And, let’s not forget, Winfrey inspired a political movement with her acceptance speech at the Academy Awards and became a near-serious candidate for President. Plus she found time to star as an omnipotent celestial being in A Wrinkle in Time and keep OWN on an upward trajectory. Oprah’s next act indeed.