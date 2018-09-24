42
Michele Buck
President and CEO, Hershey, 57
Courtesy of Hershey's
Buck has wasted no time since taking the helm of the iconic candy company last year. In January, Hershey bought SkinnyPop maker Amplify Snack Brands for $1.6 billion—the biggest deal in the $7.5 billion company’s history. The acquisition is part of Buck’s strategy to adjust to consumers’ changing tastes by adding healthier snacks to its lineup. But she is also battling rising transportation, packaging, and ingredient costs, and investors are unimpressed so far. The stock is down 4% year over year.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|45
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|7515.4
|Profits ($M)
|783.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|21,651.3