Meg Whitman
Nearly two years after cleaving HP in half in the biggest split by revenue in corporate history, Whitman has continued trimming divisions off the piece she still runs. That’s meant that sales for HPE, which specializes in servers and networking systems, are still decreasing, even as its profits have started growing again. Still, five years since unveiling her plan to rescue HP, Whitman—who was a finalist for the Uber CEO job—is now under pressure to deliver on the promised results, namely revenue growth.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|7
|Newcomer?
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|50123
|Profits ($M)
|3161
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|21814.2
VIDEO
How Meg Whitman Ended Up At HP
At the EY Strategic Growth Forum, the HP CEO tells Fortune’s Alan Murray the chain of events that led her to become the head of the tech giant.