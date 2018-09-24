35
Mary Mack
Senior EVP of Consumer Banking, Wells Fargo, 55
Courtesy of Wells Fargo
In 2016, Wells Fargo gave Mack a critical task: fixing its scandal-plagued community banking division. With that mission still a work in progress, CEO Timothy Sloane handed her yet another troubled segment in December: consumer lending, which had just been hit by fines for unfair loan charges. But while management seems to trust Mack’s ability to lead a turnaround, Wells Fargo’s reputation remains on the ropes, with investors wondering whether the bank will ever manage to clean up the mess.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|37
|Newcomer?
|-
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|97741.0
|Profits ($M)
|22183.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|262,479.5