45
Mary Dillon
CEO, Ulta Beauty, 57
Rebecca Greenfield for Fortune
Dillon has overseen one of the most spectacular retail expansion stories ever, and she is convincing investors—who have sent the stock up 25% year over year—that she can keep building Ulta. With online sales rising nearly 40% a quarter, an industry-leading loyalty program, and all the new high-end beauty brands she’s lined up, it’s clear Ulta continues to prove a traditional retailer can battle Amazon. Dillon recently joined the board of private equity giant KKR, further cementing her status as a power broker.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|48
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|5884.50
|Profits ($M)
|555.2
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|16,907.3