27
Mary Callahan Erdoes
CEO, JPM Asset Management, JPMorgan Chase, 50
-
E-mail
-
Tweet
-
Facebook
-
Linkedin
JPMorgan Chase’s asset and wealth management business, led by Erdoes, hit a record $2.5 trillion in client assets in 2016. In addition to bringing in $12 billion in revenue last year, Erdoes is building out a long-term strategy to serve investors in China, one of the bank’s key markets. As of last September, her division is the first non-Chinese asset management enterprise in Shanghai’s free trade zone. Along with Marianne Lake (No. 24), she continues to be a front-runner to succeed CEO Jamie Dimon.