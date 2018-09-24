26
Mary Callahan Erdoes
CEO, JPM Asset and Wealth Management, JPMorgan Chase, 51
Courtesy of JPMorgan Chase
Erdoes’s money management division at JPM reached a record $2.8 trillion in assets last year—spinning off enough revenue to qualify for the Fortune 500 if it were a stand-alone company. That’s led to new responsibilities for Erdoes, including co-oversight of the bank’s chief administrative office and a new data-driven business she created featuring digital wealth management tools. Still, she has suggested there’s more work to do at the unit, which had layoffs this summer.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|27
|Newcomer?
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|113899.0
|Profits ($M)
|24441.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|384,095.0